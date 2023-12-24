Wealth Effects LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $378.15 and a 52-week high of $479.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.