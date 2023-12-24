Weaver Consulting Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $353.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $357.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

