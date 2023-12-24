Weaver Consulting Group Sells 127 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $378.15 and a 1 year high of $479.08. The company has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

