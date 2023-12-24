Wedbush Boosts Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $37.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE BROS opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $37,963,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,630,290 shares of company stock worth $217,801,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.