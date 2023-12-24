Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Incyte by 157.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 111,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 68,375 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $865,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 85.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.79.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

