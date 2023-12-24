Wells Fargo & Company Increases Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $22.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HST. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 850,003 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 571,333 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 339,113 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,496,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after buying an additional 239,021 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

