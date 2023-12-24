Wells Fargo & Company Increases Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $14.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on XHR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.52 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.