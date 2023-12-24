Wells Fargo & Company Lowers AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $295.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $304.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $340.92.

AON opened at $291.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.92. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

