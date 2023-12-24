Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.81

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.58 ($0.02). Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.55.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

