WFA Asset Management Corp Purchases 80 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

