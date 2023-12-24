WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $5.43 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

