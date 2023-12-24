Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $101.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

