Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

WS stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Worthington Steel has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Steel will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

