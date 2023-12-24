Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
Worthington Steel Stock Performance
WS stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Worthington Steel has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $32.03.
Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Steel will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Worthington Steel
Worthington Steel Company Profile
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Worthington Steel
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.