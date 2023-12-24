Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.60 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Steel Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WS opened at $30.56 on Friday. Worthington Steel has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

