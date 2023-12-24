Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
