Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

