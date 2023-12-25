1,705 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $167.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $170.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

