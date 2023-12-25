1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $132.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

