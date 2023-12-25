1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,568 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 12.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 57.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares in the company, valued at $469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,650 shares of company stock worth $129,784. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viasat Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $26.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

