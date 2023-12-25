1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,544 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 16.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $288.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $224.45 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,563 shares of company stock worth $21,250,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

