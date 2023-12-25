1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,820 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 82.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.14 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

