1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 764 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $424.10 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $337.69 and a one year high of $427.61. The company has a market cap of $397.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

