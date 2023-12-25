1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,045 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 147.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.