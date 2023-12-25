1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $102.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $460.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

