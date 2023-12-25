1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Trading Down 0.4 %

ASML opened at $752.53 on Monday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $666.09 and its 200 day moving average is $667.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.