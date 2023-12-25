1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $841,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $156.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.73. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

