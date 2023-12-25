1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $108.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.