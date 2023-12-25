1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $336.26 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.07. The firm has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

