1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $298.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

