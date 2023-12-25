1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

