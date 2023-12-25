1900 Wealth Management LLC Invests $352,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 170,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 527.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 115,784 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

