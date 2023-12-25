1900 Wealth Management LLC Invests $405,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 725.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,045. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $109.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.71.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

