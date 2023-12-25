1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $53.99 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

