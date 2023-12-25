1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2023

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $53.99 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.