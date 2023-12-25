1900 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC opened at $110.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $111.67.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. Research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $175,873 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

