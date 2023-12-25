1900 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,448 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after buying an additional 10,686,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Southwestern Energy

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.