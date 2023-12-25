1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,501 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $122.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.22. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

