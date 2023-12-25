1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,876 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,876 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALRM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $62.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

