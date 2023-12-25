1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,186 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GGG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $86.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.37. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock worth $1,421,340 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

