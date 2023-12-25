1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance
PFFD stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.97.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
