1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

