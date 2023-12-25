1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $92.94 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.