1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 514 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 114,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 69.2% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

