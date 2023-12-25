3,544 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,563 shares of company stock worth $21,250,190. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $288.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $224.45 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.