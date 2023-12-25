37,513 Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Lancaster Colony at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LANC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.6 %

LANC opened at $162.87 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

