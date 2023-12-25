3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 24,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in 3M by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 23,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $106.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.33.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

View Our Latest Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.