3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after acquiring an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

NYSE MMM opened at $106.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

