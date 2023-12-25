49,418 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

