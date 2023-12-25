7,618 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $238.26 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $240.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.