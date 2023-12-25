8,060 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $50.16 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.4221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.