ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives $45.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,702. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABM opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.08.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

