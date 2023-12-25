ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) and Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Head to Head Survey

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) and ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Industrial Technologies and ADENTRA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Industrial Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 ADENTRA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $180.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.97%. ADENTRA has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.98%. Given ADENTRA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADENTRA is more favorable than Applied Industrial Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Industrial Technologies $4.45 billion 1.51 $346.74 million $9.26 18.73 ADENTRA N/A N/A N/A $0.81 29.28

This table compares Applied Industrial Technologies and ADENTRA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Applied Industrial Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ADENTRA. Applied Industrial Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADENTRA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Industrial Technologies and ADENTRA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Industrial Technologies 8.18% 25.39% 13.55% ADENTRA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of ADENTRA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Applied Industrial Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. ADENTRA pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ADENTRA pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Applied Industrial Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Applied Industrial Technologies beats ADENTRA on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment. It also operates fabricated rubber shops and service field crews that install, modify, and repair conveyor belts and rubber linings, as well as offer hose assemblies. In addition, the company provides technical support services; engages in the distribution of fluid power and industrial flow control products; advanced automation solutions, including machine vision, robotics, motion control, and smart technologies. It distributes industrial products through a network of service centers. The company serves various industries, including agriculture and food processing, cement, chemicals and petrochemicals, fabricated metals, forest products, industrial machinery and equipment, life sciences, mining, oil and gas, primary metals, technology, transportation, and utilities, as well as government entities. The company was formerly known as Bearings, Inc. and changed its to name to Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. in 1997. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

ADENTRA Inc. engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers. The company was formerly known as Hardwoods Distribution Inc. and changed its name to ADENTRA Inc. in December 2022. ADENTRA Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.